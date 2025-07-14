 
  No Holding Back: Lewis Hamilton X Lululemon Metal Vent Tech collection

No Holding Back: Lewis Hamilton X Lululemon Metal Vent Tech collection

To be a 7x World Champion takes a daily commitment, to push yourself beyond your perceived limits. No matter how long his workout, Lewis Hamilton doesn’t let up for an instant — and neither does his gear.
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

Credits: Lululemon

The Metal Vent Tech collection, powered by seamless construction, minimizes distractions from chafe and sweat so Lewis can stay laser focused. Enhanced breathability, streamlined fits, and high-performance fabrics stand up to the highest intensity — a shirt that does everything for the man that can do anything.

Metal Vent Tech provides sweat wicking, breathable fabric and a seamless design that keeps distractions out, in a flexible, tailored fit that is made for motion.

“The highest praise I can give to my training clothes is that I don’t think about them when I’m working out. Metal Vent Tech keeps me comfortable so I can stay in the zone.”

Fits right, feels unstoppable

  • Seamless design for zero distractions
  • Flexible, tailored fit for every movement
  • Breathable tech that keeps your body cool
  • Long-lasting design for endless performance

Metal Vent Tech Collection

  • Seamless Construction: Minimal seams to reduce chafe, added elastane improves stretch and shape retention, mesh construction for breathability.
  • More wearing, less washing. Silverscent™ technology, powered by X-STATIC®, inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric.
  • Slim fit: Designed to skim the body from chest to waist.
  • Available in sleeveless, short-sleeve, and long-sleeve styles.
  • Starting at $68 USD
Lewis Hamilton
Lululemon