No Holding Back: Lewis Hamilton X Lululemon Metal Vent Tech collection
To be a 7x World Champion takes a daily commitment, to push yourself beyond your perceived limits. No matter how long his workout, Lewis Hamilton doesn’t let up for an instant — and neither does his gear.
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club
The Metal Vent Tech collection, powered by seamless construction, minimizes distractions from chafe and sweat so Lewis can stay laser focused. Enhanced breathability, streamlined fits, and high-performance fabrics stand up to the highest intensity — a shirt that does everything for the man that can do anything.
Metal Vent Tech provides sweat wicking, breathable fabric and a seamless design that keeps distractions out, in a flexible, tailored fit that is made for motion.
“The highest praise I can give to my training clothes is that I don’t think about them when I’m working out. Metal Vent Tech keeps me comfortable so I can stay in the zone.”
Fits right, feels unstoppable
- Seamless design for zero distractions
- Flexible, tailored fit for every movement
- Breathable tech that keeps your body cool
- Long-lasting design for endless performance
Metal Vent Tech Collection
- Seamless Construction: Minimal seams to reduce chafe, added elastane improves stretch and shape retention, mesh construction for breathability.
- More wearing, less washing. Silverscent™ technology, powered by X-STATIC®, inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric.
- Slim fit: Designed to skim the body from chest to waist.
- Available in sleeveless, short-sleeve, and long-sleeve styles.
- Starting at $68 USD
Lewis Hamilton
Lululemon