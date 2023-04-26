Norman Wakabayashi adds new styles to FW24 collection

Footwear brand Norman Wakabayashi is known for its unique, unisex style with a modern approach. Their products are limitedly hand crafted by Artisans in the shoe making heartland of Le Marche, Italy with high-quality rubber soles and luxurious Italian leathers that are made to last.

Loafer and Sneakers for the colder days

For the fall/winter 24 collection the label has added two new distinctive styles: The “Ford” acid loafer and “Mike” mocc toe sneakers. Both styles can be dressed up or down making them a very versatile addition to any modern wardrobe. The colour-scheme represented in the new footwear ranges from an electric purple to a softer boysenberry, from sandy beige to a lighter olive, cornflower blue and finally features also fundamental shades black and white.

Picture: Norman Wakabayashi, FW24 Collection, courtesy of the brand

About the brand

Founder Mark Norman and Masahiro Wakabayashi first met in 1995 while they both studied footwear and accessory production at London’s Cordwainers college. They befriended and remained friends so that twenty-five years later, they created “Norman Wakabayashi”.

Their unisex footwear designs are a nostalgic nod to all the things from British and Japanese street culture that continue to inspire the founders. By mixing these ingrained influences with the finest materials, best Italian factories and shoe making knowledge gained over a combined fifty years in the footwear industry – they hope to bring something original, fun and foremost wearable to the market.