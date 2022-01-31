Norman Walsh Footwear Autumn Winter 2022

Tucked away on an unmarked backstreet in Bolton is probably the last place on earth you might expect to find a manufacturer of footwear but, to many peoples surprise lays the entrance to Britain’s sole remaining maker of traditional footwear. Situated on the site where once an old muslin cotton mill stood, Norman Walsh Footwear soldiers on with continuous manufacture in Bolton, England since 1961.

2021 saw Walsh celebrate 60 years of British manufacturing, 60 years of British design and 60 years of British ownership. Walsh is proudly recognised as a traditional British manufacture of footwear and a quintessentially iconic brand.

Norman Walsh, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

Each shoe is individually handled by highly skilled and prideful artisans who personally ensure that finesse and craftsmanship is embodied within. Showcasing true characteristics of the traditional hand-crafted production line that is still in use today at Walsh.

Now the range for Autumn Winter 2022 is ready with more than ever before. To commemorate the longevity and importance of this milestone of continuous manufacturing in the UK, Walsh has created their 2022 collection to truly capture the essence of the brand over its’ existence. Tastefully expanding on previous releases with new colourways and product styles.

Norman Walsh, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

A new introduction to the season will see the Fierce Strike in the AW22 mix. The Fierce Strike was a development of the Fierce, intended as a road and loose surface road-running shoe which saw use of the Walsh Trail sole and a revamped upper design that further improved upon foot support.

The beloved Tokyo is also having some rework. Just like the Tokyo20, the Tokyo-Takai is inspired by Normans athletic shoes from the late 1960’s. In the early years, Norman made athletic shoes for a staggeringly diverse range of sports, including track and field sports such as javelin, hammer throw and high jump; many of which were used by professional athletes worldwide.

Norman Walsh, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

With many styles in the season line-up, it is sure one to keep a look out for.