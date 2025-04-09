“Not a Doll": Desigual and Ester Expósito join forces against stereotypes in a fashion campaign with a message

Desigual launches its Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, "Not a Doll," starring actress Ester Expósito, taking another step as a bold, contemporary, and community-connected company. True to its rebellious DNA, Desigual continues to position itself as a brand that not only designs fashion with character but also promotes a vision of style as a form of free, personal expression without labels.

With "Not a Doll," Desigual presents more than just a visual campaign. At a time when women are still judged, pressured, and subjected to external demands, the Barcelona-based brand, alongside its new ambassador, defends the freedom to dress for oneself, break molds, and challenge stereotypes with humor, authenticity, and personality.

The campaign

"Not a Doll" follows Ester's daily life as she lives in Los Angeles as a young actress. Waking up in the iconic Roosevelt Hotel, she prepares for an audition while reminiscing about the past days: enjoying a pool party, dancing salsa, taking photos with her fans, and strolling along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dreaming of someday having her own star. A vibrant schedule that the Madrid-born actress navigates naturally, without pretenses, from a place of fun, independence, and confidence.

Directed by videographer Waylon Bone, with photography by Clara Balzary and styling by Karolyn Pho, the campaign offers an honest, unfiltered look at Ester as a young woman, in a context where perfection is expected. "Not a Doll" is an intimate window into the other side of fame: one that doesn't require constant approval, one that allows room for imperfection and authenticity. In this universe, both the visual and emotional narrative take center stage, reflecting Desigual's purpose of creating fashion with a message and soul.

The collection

Always on-trend, Ester enjoys herself nonstop in the city of dreams, revealing the new SS25 collection from Desigual. A red and sky-blue striped twin set of shorts and sweater with which she poses under the L.A. palm trees, a pink gradient sequin dress with which, in a burst of euphoria, she dives into the Roosevelt Hotel pool, and a white macramé skirt with mirrors as she showcases her talent dancing salsa. Looks that capture unforgettable memories in iconic places Ester Expósito has experienced in the city of dreams where her career is advancing at a meteoric pace.

The T-shirts from this collection feature quotes from Ester herself, making bold statements like "Not a Doll" and "Not Your Topic of Conversation." A declaration from the actress about the freedom to be and dress as we wish, regardless of others' opinions or judgments about us or our bodies. A challenge to the criticism and the imposition of perfection on women, a topic Ester began speaking out about late last year on her social media, a message that has gone viral, with statements like "Women grow, change, gain weight, and lose weight. We are not dolls." It’s a call for women’s right to break free from oppressive molds and confront criticism about others' bodies.

Ultimately, the SS25 collection is a colorful, contemporary, and carefree proposal, faithful to Desigual's essence of bringing the spirit of summer to every moment of the year, celebrating each person’s personal style through creativity, joy, and rebellion.