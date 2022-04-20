Nyck de Vries: Dutch Formula E world champion curates his personal travel collection for Atelier Munro

We are excited to introduce you to our latest ambassador, Nyck de Vries. The reigning Formula E world champion translated his on-the-road lifestyle into a collection perfected for traveling.

Amsterdam-based Atelier Munro is on a mission to help men create a made-to-measure wardrobe that reflects their individual character and taste. It brings this to life through ongoing collaborations with a wide variety of men of great character. So far, the brand has teamed up with a number of ambassadors, who all have self-curated a collection that reflects their life and personal taste. The list includes actor Benja Bruijning, sommelier/restaurateur Simo Zbiri, architect Bjarne Mastenbroek, and classical musician Dominic Seldis. The latest collaborator is Dutch Formula E racing driver Nyck de Vries, who has curated a collection for traveling in style inspired by his dynamic life and passion for racing that takes him around the globe.

“I live by the rule that without goals, there's no direction, and without direction, I don't know where I’m going. I base all my choices and considerations on the goals I’ve set for myself.”

Nyck de Vries, courtesy of Atelier Munro

The campaign for the collaboration was captured in the South of France, not far from Nyck’s adopted home of Monaco. It shows the racing champion on the move along some of Europe’s most beautiful routes, the three Corniche Roads of the French Riviera–an area made famous by numerous films and even more automobile commercials. Nyck ditched his usual high horsepower for the weekend, choosing to travel in his completely custom-renovated 1987 Mini Moke. While overlooking the Mediterranean coastline, he wears flexible, layerable outfits perfect for a warmer climate and the constant movement that comes with being on the road. As with all Atelier Munro pieces, everything Nyck wears is completely tailored to him and his personal taste. The campaign photography was shot by Mounir Raji and the accompanying film by Milan van Dril and with hair and make-up by Kathinka Gernant, all regular collaborators of Atelier Munro.

Every piece of the collection by Nyck de Vries can be tailored to anyone’s personal taste and preferences, available to order at all Atelier Munro locations.

About Nyck de Vries

Nyck de Vries discovered his passion for racing young, starting karting when he was just 5 years old. Nyck also began his on-the-road lifestyle, traveling all over the world for competitions from an early age. After moving to Italy, he started internationally racing and taking home titles by age 13, winning the European Championship and World Championship twice back- to-back as a kid. He’s currently the reigning champion in the 2021-2022 Formula E season competing with Mercedes EQ, and a reserve driver for the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team. Other accolades include taking out the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship and the 2014 Formula Renault Eurocup. In his life, two things are essential: autonomy and traveling – both values central to this collaboration with Atelier Munro.

“I’m very serious about my sport and my work, and I want to dress the part. I'm quite a perfectionist and this also applies to my clothing. The collection we’ve created represents me as a person and the life I live.”

Courtesy of Atelier Munro

Alstermo Bruk x Atelier Munro

To celebrate the travel-inspired collection by Nyck de Vries, Atelier Murno also collaborated with Swedish brand Alstermo Bruk – one of the oldest manufacturers of fibre-board luggage in the world. The brands worked together to create a limited-edition suitcase in Atelier Munro’s signature navy with black accents, finished with a unique silver sticker pack based on 6 racetracks where Nyck celebrated special victories throughout his career.

A limited run of suitcases will be available on request by the end of April, with all pieces made by hand in Alstermo, Sweden.

“Someone once told me "Look good, feel good" and that always stuck with me. I think clothing is crucial to self-confidence. When you feel good about what you wear, it results in confidence. It shows from the moment you put the right clothing on.”

Nyck de Vries, courtesy of Atelier Munro

About Atelier Munro

Atelier Munro is the Amsterdam-based brand making menswear personal again. We help you curate the wardrobe you want with quality made-to- measure clothing you design down to the last detail. Every piece is crafted with quality fabrics from the finest mills and responsibly made to order. It is your hyper-flexible wardrobe realized. Fluid pieces that will float between the home, office, and home-office – to layer, mix or stand alone. Atelier Munro is available at a fine selection of tailoring and menswear stores in the Netherlands, at 50+ retailers across Europe, North America, Asia, and online at ateliermunro.com.

Special thanks to Hall of Frame, Utrecht