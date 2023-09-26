NYFW: Women's Need-to-Know for SS24 with WGSN

WGSN’s team was on the ground in New York City to cover one of the world's most-watched Fashion Weeks. Their report covers how understated looks, versatile classics and sartorial styling are some of the key messages to emerge from the women’s catwalks at New York Fashion Week.

Key trends forecasted

As consumers continue to navigate towards easy-to-wear, long-lasting designs, brands showing at New York Fashion Week focus on understated, more minimal aesthetics, via both premium qualities that tap into the #LowKeyLuxury movement, and through laid-back casual pieces that cater to everyday wear #EasyDressing trend: Essential pieces take centre stage at New York, appealing to a growing number of consumers who prioritise effortless dressing. These easy-to-wear and easily combined items don’t require much to look chic and versatile, despite the basic styling. As consumers become jaded by the ever-changing trend cycle, we expect these kinds of basics to gain pace.

Designers from left to right: Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, Tibi Credits: WGSN

Materials and details

The #Bubblehem trend started trending for S/S 20, and launched to breathe new life into the skirts category for that season. Now, we the 2000s cemented as a crucial source of inspiration, the soft volume silhouette created by bubble hems begins to make its way back into contemporary fashion. Take note of how designers are presenting less voluminous looks to cater to the modern consumer.

Designers from left to right: LoveShackFancy, Vain, Kim Shui Credits: WGSN

Key Items

#SheerDress: from lightweight #SlipDresses and #FlowingMaxis to crochet, lace and #Openwork netting cover-ups, skin-baring dresses are prominent in NYFW for S/S 24. Consider marketing it with discrete linings for a more commercial approach. White emerges as a major colour direction for the dress category.

Designers from left to right: Phillip Lim, Gabriela Heast, Priscavera Credits: WGSN

Methodology WGSN Fashion Feed⁠

This forecast contains data from WGSN's Fashion Feed collected across men's and women's SSS24 catwalk shows in New York, from September 8 to 15, 2023, produced by WGSN’s team of experts. Updated daily, the Fashion Feed is their first stop for reporting on the global emerging trends, curated by a team of experts.