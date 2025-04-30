Oakley brings back the rebel spirit: The return of the MUZM Straight Jacket 99

Over two decades ago, the Straight Jacket defined an era of Oakley: bold, defiant, and made for those who refused to follow. It shattered the boundaries of sport, infiltrating culture through film, TV, and the streets, while being worn by the legends who set the blueprint. Now, as Oakley celebrates 50 years of defying convention, the limited-edition Oakley® MUZM Straight Jacket 99 returns, handpicked from the archives and reimagined for a new generation of rule-breakers.

Credits: Oakley

Self-defined style and frames

Led by Trinity Rodman, professional soccer player and Team Oakley athlete, who is forging a new legacy, the MUZM Straight Jacket 99 captures the bold, fearless spirit that made Oakley a cultural icon. The Straight Jacket was made for those who understand that style isn’t dictated—it’s self-defined. When the original frames dropped, Oakley didn’t hold back: if you need the world to tell you how to look, this isn’t your frame. This is eyewear for those who don’t ask, don’t wait, and definitely don’t need the world’s opinion.