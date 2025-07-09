Oakley celebrates 50 Years of wrapping physics in art with the Oakley limited edition Ellipse 50th anniversary

Fifty years. 600 months. 18,262 days. 438,300 hours. 26.28 million minutes. That’s how long it has taken Oakley to redefine what’s possible; half-century of relentless innovation, fearless curiosity, and a refusal to be ordinary. To mark this moment, Oakley unveils the Oakley Ellipse 50th Anniversary - exclusive eyewear that honors a legacy defined by disruption while charging toward the infinite possibilities of tomorrow. These glasses are a bold vision of what’s to come, looking toward the next 50 years, and a tribute to five decades of visionaries, mad scientists, and game-changers who’ve instigated culture and sport.

“The Oakley Ellipse 50th Anniversary celebrates half a century of Oakley innovation by taking the most iconic bit of our branding and putting it front and center as a design element,” said Nick Garfias, Oakley Vice President of Design. “What’s more is it plants a flag for us and our fans about what lies ahead. Oakley designs are about progression and advancement, but just as things will continue to evolve, certain things will remain the same: our DNA. We believe that if you take the logo off any of our products it should be unmistakably Oakley, and the Ellipse 50th Anniversary is the clearest manifestation of that… ever.”

Credits: Oakley

Inspired by a singularity - where past, present, and future collide - the Oakley Ellipse 50th Anniversary transcends timelines. Shaped like the iconic Oakley logo, its silhouette fuses three design eras: curved lines echoing the bold aesthetic of the ’90s, a progressive stem jog inspired by today’s best-selling Radar EV, and a futuristic lens shape crafted with PhysioMorphic™ Geometry. The future-forward artifact is finished in a Midas Fleck colorway, with a black lucid treatment and gold details, featuring Prizm™ 24K lenses.

As a special addition to the Ellipse mainline collection, the Oakley Ellipse 50th Anniversary will be available in limited quantities starting July 2025 at Oakley.com, Oakley stores, and select partners worldwide.