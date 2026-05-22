Oakley Muzm FatCat Returns From the Archive in a Limited Edition: The Y2K icon returns, reviving an era of sport-inspired design

​Oakley MUZM FatCat stays true to its roots, with the same organic sculpting and deep-set lenses that made it a cultural marker in the early 2000s, now enhanced with Oakley Prizm™ Lens Technology. The bold proportions of the Heavy Stretch Logo that made it an iconic silhouette remain unchanged, reinforcing Oakley’s timeless design, while lightweight O-Matter™ material makes the frame and temples durable yet flexible for everyday wear. ​

Credits: Oakley

Building on the recently launched Oakley Players Collection, the re-release is led by professional soccer player and Team Oakley athlete Alexia Putellas, a leading voice for gender equality in sports who continues to shape culture both on and off the field. Oakley MUZM FatCat honors the brand’s cultural legacy by converging its past with its future: ​

​“FatCat has that rare balance of heritage and futurism,” says Team Oakley athlete Alexia Putellas “it’s rooted in a defining moment of sports culture, but still feels like something designed for what’s next.”

Oakley MUZM FatCat will be released in two colorways: Matte Black with Prizm™ Grey lenses and Cream with Prizm™ 24K Polarized lenses, available on Oakley.com and at select Oakley stores and partners worldwide.