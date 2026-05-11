Oakley® brings first sportswear collection and eyewear with Jaylen Brown, and new signature eyewear from Kylian Mbappé

The latest chapter of the Players Collection, co-created with athletes shaping sports culture today. The Oakley Players Collection moves forward with new signature series from Team Oakley Athletes Jaylen Brown and Kylian Mbappé, icons who don't just play the game, but shape the culture around sport by setting the tone, rewriting narratives, and building communities. Jaylen Brown’s head-to-toe collection, which includes both eyewear and sportswear, introduces an exclusive cocoa brown palette creating a distinct and recognizable identity, with Brown’s personal logo embedded across key pieces.

Anchored by the Oakley Highland Jaylen Brown Signature Series frame with Oakley’s Prizm™ Ruby Lenses, the collection extends into sportswear bringing together elevated aesthetics and purposeful construction. Designed in collaboration with the Team Oakley athlete and rooted in versatility, each piece is built to move seamlessly across environments, from urban settings to outdoor conditions, combining modular layering, functional detailing, and advanced materials.

Credits: Oakley

The collection includes the Latitude Soar Parka, Reserve Momento Vest, Latitude Veil Tee, Reserve Momento Cargo Short, Reserve Spacer Pants, Meridian Low Ext, Latitude Solar Cap and Reserve Utility bag.

“For me, everything is connected: performance, creativity, identity,” says Brown. “It’s how you prepare, how you think, how you show up.”

Credits: Oakley

Next up in the Players line-up is Kylian Mbappé’s signature eyewear, shaped by the mindset that propelled his rise, fearless and unapologetic. Inspired by the Oakley De Soto, the Kylian Mbappé Signature Series Permian features a bold, deep-set lens construction, finished with Prizm™ Road Lenses. The frame is detailed with Mbappé’s logo embedded on the lens, while the coordinates of Bondy are etched along the temple, a subtle reference to his origins and journey. The result is a statement piece designed to express individuality with intent.

“Style is a signature. These glasses are more than an accessory - they carry my roots, reflect my journey, and define how I move forward” says Mbappé. “It starts before kickoff: the way you arrive, the energy you bring, the presence you carry”.

The Players Collection is available online, select Oakley retail locations and partners worldwide.