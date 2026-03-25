Oakley® limited-edition MUZSM Scar

Returning as a coveted MUZM artifact, Oakley® MUZM Scar re-emerges from the archives with a cutting-edge design built to leave a deep mark. Originally released in 2001, Scar was the first mixed-material model to fuse a high-wrap silhouette with a signature metal hinge mechanism, elevating physics to a true art form.

A direct reissue of the original, it brings yesterday's mad science into the present. The lightweight Polished Black O Matter™ frame delivers all-day comfort, while the durable metal hinge ensures a solid and premium feel. To shield you from the elements, the original toric shield features Prizm™ Black lenses to enhance color and contrast, cut from Plutonite® to filter out 100 percent of all UV rays.

Credits: Oakley

The limited-edition Oakley® MUZM Scar releases on March 26, available online, select Oakley stores and partners worldwide.