Engineered for comfort and everyday performance, the Oakley® Suture Jacket is built from lightweight O-Matter™ across both frame and temples, delivering durability that never slows you down. Dual lenses provide wide coverage and sharp clarity, while Unobtainium® nosepads and silicone earsocks keep everything locked in place through every move. Semi-rim construction, dynamic brow geometry, a distinctive outer lens shape, and molded spike detailing at the aft temple add edge without compromising function.

Molded-in cam hinges and signature Ellipse branding finish the design, purpose-built for athletes to push their game forward and usher in a new design DNA to the Jacket family.

Credits: Oakley®