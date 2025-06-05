Oilily brings Maharaj from Marken: SS26 fashion and bags collections

The new Oilily Spring Summer 2026 collection has landed, straight from India. Bold statement pieces – timeless, wearable and unique. India is perfectly embodying the Oilily spirit – vibrant, crafty, lively and full of bold contrasts. Indian prince and king-like rich textiles, dopamine brights and sari-like colors. ‘Maharaj from Marken’ is a colorful tale on Indian artistry, Dutch folk and playful design.

For Oilily, India has forever been a joyful source of inspiration – India truly embodies colorful magic. Discover our colorful styles tailored for every occasion, wherever life takes you. Bold, blown up patterns. Pomegranate influences for a fresh, sexy take on our iconic sits prints. Alchemist flowers with a modern twist, blending the feminine, the playful and classic sophistication. Vibrant multicolor checks, funky collage prints, strong stripes versus bold tees, logo sweaters and delicate knits on top. Daring darks (hello cabernet!), transparency and playful metallic embroideries giving life to the everyday.

The return of craftsmanship

Craftsmanship and artisan work have existed for centuries, but they are now more popular than ever. Oilily offers authenticity and uniqueness, qualities full of delight that mass production cannot offer. Handcrafted details and playful enhancements enliven our spring summer collection.

Oilily – launched in 1963 as a point of difference and it has carved a unique position on both the local and international stage. We believe in the power of color, craft and print. Despite the fact that many Dutch fashion houses have seen their fortune fall in recent years, Oilily has expanded exponentially since its humble restart – with online sales increasing double- digit year on year in addition to a strong B2B network of representation within 220 retailers across multiple markets worldwide. In our B2C category an expected growth of 10% is planned for 2025.

As Oilily continues to expand, its universe and playful silhouettes attract legions of loyal and confident followers seeking to inject every corner of life with a fresh and colorful approach. Each collection is built on a strong foundation of quality fabrics, intricate details and bespoke hand-made prints by the brand's in-house team. Discover the joy of a vibrant and versatile colorful wardrobe. Our analogy of flowers and fashion, petals, prints and desirable signal colors never cease to amaze. Oilily is an organic flow of constantly shifting ideas, installing an everlasting sense of wonder across our various product groups : Women’s Wear, Kids Wear and Bags.

Oilily will be presenting their collections across multiple showrooms in addition to: