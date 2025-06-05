ØLÅF Spring/Summer 2026: Shifts in style, rooted in culture

With Shifting Muse, ØLÅF reimagines the figure of the artist not as someone separate, but as an extension of all of us. Inspired by the spirit of spring, the collection reflects a quiet transformation: a shedding of winter’s weight, the reawakening of energy, and the gentle emergence of something new.

The painter becomes the starting point, a stepping stone into a broader idea of the muse. In this world, the muse is not just observed. It is embodied. It moves with us, dresses like us, creates through us.

Spring / Summer 2026 is a season shaped by contrasts in tone and texture, a conversation between durability and fluidity. It opens in a space of calm confidence: relaxed silhouettes, worn-in denims, organic cottons and washed tones recall the comfort and utility of an artist’s daily uniform. As the collection unfolds, the mood grows more refined. The collection features wool blends, soft tailoring, and lightweight layers. Clothing becomes a canvas with each look built for movement and adaptation, always with the wearer in mind.

New additions

This season’s details are thoughtfully considered. Knitted polos are reworked into expressive new forms with hidden logos that are worked into the fabric itself, rather than printed. Accessories, including a new belt and crochet-knit headwear, link seamlessly back to the clothing - not as afterthoughts, but as extensions of the same narrative. Brushstroke motifs appear as subtle graphic echoes of the creative process. The collection embraces the idea that style doesn’t need to choose between comfort and character - it can hold both.

Shifting Muse is less about dressing for a role, and more about reflecting the many ways we inhabit our lives. ØLÅF continues to see clothing not as a costume, but as a tool: something to support, to ease, and to quietly empower. It’s an invitation to move freely between moments, casual and composed, familiar and reimagined. A reminder that inspiration doesn’t live at a distance. It moves with us.