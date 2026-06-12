Oliver Peoples and Roger Federer release their Summer 2026 campaign and collection

Oliver Peoples and Roger Federer continue their celebrated collaboration with the release of the Summer 2026 campaign and collection. The fifth chapter in their multi-year partnership under the Roger Federer (“RF”) and Oliver Peoples brands is introduced in the eternal city of Rome.

Shot between the historic Foro Italico and a classical Roman villa by acclaimed photographer Lachlan Bailey, the campaign stages Federer vs. Federer, an epic duel between the athlete and the icon, where sport and style converge into one iconic arena.

Credits: Oliver Peoples

The campaign presents two expressions of Federer: the competitor, wearing the new performance-driven R-20 shield sunglass, and the icon, wearing the refined new R-19. Together, the imagery captures the spirit of the collection, balancing technical innovation, performance and timeless elegance.

This season introduces four new silhouettes alongside updated colourways of signature styles. The collection includes the performance-driven R-20 shield sunglass, the refined R-19 rectangular frame, the angular R-17 and the elegant R-18, as well as new colour additions to best-selling styles Mr. Federer II and Mrs. Federer.

Credits: Oliver Peoples

No matter the shape, each frame reflects precision, style and motion captured in eyewear. Signature details are seen throughout the collection, including:

Across the collection, signature details pay tribute to Roger Federer’s sporting legacy. From custom corewire inspired by vintage tennis racquet strings to octagonal temple tips echoing racquet handle shapes, each frame combines performance-driven elements with Oliver Peoples’ commitment to craftsmanship and design. RF branding and rubberised components further reinforce the collection’s balance between technical innovation and everyday wearability.

Credits: Oliver Peoples

The Oliver Peoples Roger Federer Summer 2026 collection will be available globally in Oliver Peoples boutiques and online, as well as through select wholesale partners.