Oliver Peoples presents its latest campaign, Rendezvous Recall

Oliver Peoples is pleased to share its latest campaign, Rendezvous Recall. The campaign takes place in the brand’s hometown of Los Angeles, where promising intentions encounter opportunity. In a storytelling capital, emotions and blurry memories become clear messages through the art of film making. The campaign film adopts the mode of Hollywood film trailer montage. Sunlit interiors, architectural lines, and measured gestures between him and her invite the viewer into a narrative that inhabit an intimate sense of familiarity. Sunlit interiors, architectural lines, and measured gestures between him and her invite the viewer into a narrative that inhabit an intimate sense of familiarity.

Credits: Oliver Peoples

Set against the Corazza House, a 1970s Beverly Hills modernist curvilinear residence. The campaign captured by Dan Martensen unfolds as a visual memoir: one that revisits the warmth, ease, and introspection of a bygone era through a distinctly contemporary lens. The essence of 70s Los Angeles is distilled into a refined, architectural language that feels inherently Oliver Peoples.

The duo is depicted in moments of observation rather than performance. Glances, pauses, and gestures that reveal internal narratives instead of overt expression. This approach creates a sense of authenticity and introspection. The characters feel as though they inhabit the house, not pose within it. Her presence is informed by the sprawling halls of the home. His stature inspired by the tall yet care -free palm trees. Their presence becomes part of the architecture’s story.

Credits: Oliver Peoples

In close-up object studies, the frames are treated like small monuments: pieces of design that hold memory, craftsmanship, and material beauty. Their shadows, reflections, and sculptural contours add to the atmosphere of timelessness and emotion. Each silhouette, bold acetates, confident pilots, deeply toned palettes become a physical extension of the environment itself, merging with the geometry, warmth, and naturalistic textures of the home.

These characters take after a quotidian California narrative shaped by architecture, emotion, and the recognizable interplay of light and design. It invites the viewer into a world where nostalgia is modern, refinement is instinctive, and Los Angeles reveals itself through memory recollection.