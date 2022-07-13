Ollie & Flip by Veja Kids, for the smallest ones

For Spring/Summer 2022, the VEJA studio came up with two new styles for kids: the Flip and the Ollie.

Inspired by adult styles, most of the VEJA Kids sneakers have been created with a sewn and reinforced sole.

All outsoles are made of Amazonian rubber and rice waste Available with laces or straps, VEJA Kids leather styles are exclusively tanned using no chrome, heavy metals or dangerous acids.

This season, we improved our insoles' comfort and composition. They fit better the shape of the foot and are 74% bio-based and recycled.

OLLIE & FLIP

They are both conceived in 100% organic cotton canvas.

Their vulcanized sole is made of 18% Amazonian rubber and 28% rice waste.

Thanks to their embroidered eyelets, VEJA makes both styles easier to recycle when they will no longer be wearable.

Veja Kids, OLLIE model, courtesy of the brand

Veja Kids, FLIP model, courtesy of the brand

AMAZONIAN RUBBER

One of VEJA’s main raw materials is Amazonian rubber. This material is present in each sole of our sneakers.

We buy the rubber directly from cooperatives, formed by families of seringueiros (rubber tappers) from the Amazon.

In the heart of the Amazonian Forest, the seringueiros bleed the rubber trees according to a traditional technique that allows trees to regenerate. This activity contributes to the protection of the forest by avoiding deforestation and intensive cattle breeding.

THE PRICE PAID PER KILO OF NATURAL RUBBER BY VEJA IS 220% HIGHER THAN THE MARKET PRICE.

CHROME FREE LEATHER

Coming from the farms located in the South of Brazil (Rio Grande do Sul), it undergoes an innovative tanning process where no chrome, heavy metals, or dangerous acids are involved.

By simplifying the tanning process, the use of chemicals and energy are limited, the use of water is reduced by about 40% and the use of salt by 80%. After tanning, the water is recyclable.

THE BOVINE CHROMEFREE LEATHER IS SMOOTH AND LIGHT

ORGANIC COTTON

The cotton used by VEJA is produced by farmers’ associations in Brazil and Peru which cultivate it with respect for people and the environment, according to fair trade principles.

In Brazil, the cotton is organic and agroecological.This agriculture enriches the land after being cultivated by improving the diversity of species cultivated and water retention in the soil.

In Peru, organic cotton farmers are supported during their certification and have technical and financial support to improve their production.

VEJA WORKS DIRECTLY WITH THE ORGANIC COTTON PRODUCERS AND BUYS THEIR COTTON AT AN UNCORRELATED PRICE, 30% MORE THAN THE MARKET PRICE.

C.W.L.

In 2019, we started using C.W.L., a vegan material.

This fabric is made in Brazil, and preserves the leather’s look, touch, and impermeability.

Our C.W.L. is made with a canvas made of 100% organic cotton, coated with corn starch and ricinus oil.

54% BIO-BASED.