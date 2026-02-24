OMEGA closes Milano Cortina 2026 with a demonstration of absolute precision

When the last athlete crosses the finish line and the stadium slowly empties, the real assessment begins for OMEGA. As Official Timekeeper of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the Swiss company looks back on two weeks in which every hundredth of a second could make all the difference—and in which technology and elite sport converged in their purest form.

For the 32nd time since 1932, OMEGA took on the responsibility of meticulously managing the timekeeping. This year, that meant 116 races, spread across eight disciplines, monitored by a team of 300 timekeepers and supported by a staggering 130 tons of equipment. Behind the scenes, a silent but flawless choreography unfolded, fueled by nearly a century of expertise.

The introduction of the Scan'O'Vision ULTIMATE finish camera, which captures the finish line at a stunning speed of 40,000 frames per second, was a striking technological first at the Winter Games. It makes the invisible visible. The latest Motion Sensor and Positioning Systems, powered by Computer Vision and AI, also provided unprecedented insights into disciplines like figure skating and Big Air. Their data fueled the strobe replays and augmented graphics that offered millions of viewers worldwide a new way to see the world.

In total, OMEGA processed more than 1.2 million individual measurements: times, scores, distances, and rankings, collected from various locations in Northern Italy. This resulted in seven new Olympic records and one world record—figures that testify to a generation of athletes who continue to push the boundaries.

Among them were several OMEGA ambassadors. American Jordan Stolz dominated the long track speed skating, winning gold in both the 500 and 1000 meters, both of which set Olympic records. Dutch athlete Jutta Leerdam joined that list with gold in the 1000 meters and silver in the 500 meters. On the ice, the French duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron confirmed their status with gold in ice dancing, while Swiss Mathilde Gremaud secured her second Olympic title in freestyle skiing.

With the Milano Cortina 2026, OMEGA adds a new chapter to a story that began in Los Angeles in 1932. By the time the Games reach Brisbane in 2032, the brand will have measured the official time of the Olympic Games for exactly a century. Until then, Los Angeles in 2028 and the French Alps in 2030 await—new stages where precision will once again be demonstrated that in sport, as in watchmaking, everything begins with precision.