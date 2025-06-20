On and FKA twigs Launch First Collaborative Capsule Collection for Spring/Summer 25

Building on the creative partnership behind “The Body is Art”, this capsule marks then first co-designed collection between On and FKA twigs.

Swiss sportswear brand On and multi-talented artist, singer and dancer FKA twigs debut their first ever capsule collection for Spring/Summer 25 - marking a milestone in the evolving creative partnership that continues to push the boundaries of movement and self-expression. Inspired by FKA twigs’ dynamic lifestyle and passion for training across different disciplines, the collection blends performance and style in a way that mirrors how she moves through the world - from the studio to the street to the stage.

A meticulous creative, FKA twigs approaches performance with the discipline of an athlete - training daily to refine her movement. The apparel and footwear she has co-created with On reflects this commitment, offering dynamic functionality and expressive design. Engineered for versatility, the pieces are intended for layering, comfort, and individual styling - with silhouettes designed to transition through different moments of the day. The footwear features a dance-inspired silhouette crafted to support freedom of movement.

“I live a busy and varied life, often moving between training, meetings, and studio sessions in a single day. I wanted to create pieces that could move with me through those shifts - pieces that feel sensual and strong, and reflect all the different sides of who I am. This capsule collection is about feeling confident in your body and free to express yourself - whether you’re dancing, creating, or just moving through your day.” – FKA twigs

Credits: On Running

With creative direction led by FKA twigs, the campaign is brought to life through striking stills by acclaimed photographer Jordan Hemingway and surreal moving images by multimedia artist Zeel Free. Together, the visuals explore the multifaceted nature of twigs’ identity as an artist, performer, and dreamer. She appears suspended in time, gliding through clouds in expressive poses that feel both weightless and timeless. Each look becomes a canvas for transformation, drawing the viewer into a fluid, dreamlike study of form and movement.

Credits: On Running

Key pieces in the On by FKA twigs capsule collection include the Studio Bra FKA, designed with contrast stitching and a low-cut shape to support the natural curves of the body while delivering a ‘no feel’ sensation during training. The Studio Short FKA introduces a new 2-in-1 style silhouette with a skirt front and shorts back in buttery soft fabric. Completing the look, the Cloud x FKA shoe is crafted from woven material with a satin feel - a dance-inspired design made for motion.