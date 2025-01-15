On and FKA twigs Present The Body Is Art, Part II for the Launch of the Swiss Sportswear Brand’s Spring/Summer 25 Training Collection

Swiss sportswear brand On continues its creative partnership with multi-talented artist, singer, and dancer FKA twigs for the launch of its Spring/Summer 25 Training collection, unveiling The Body Is Art, Part II. Expanding on The Body Is Art, which was first introduced in Fall/Winter 24, the second creative installment redefines training as a living, breathing art form where the body becomes a canvas for creative movement.

The Body Is Art reflects FKA twigs’ belief that movement goes beyond physical performance, becoming an artistic expression rooted in self-discovery, empowerment, and creative exploration. More than a theme, it serves as a manifesto that aligns with On’s mission to ignite the human spirit through movement, reframing training as a holistic experience that engages body, mind, and spirit.

In The Body Is Art, Part II, the vision evolves through a captivating film and stills campaign directed by FKA twigs and captured by acclaimed photographer Jordan Hemingway. Set in a raw, industrial warehouse in London, the campaign highlights sculptural movement through intense, fluid choreography, exploring movement as both an art form and a means of self-expression.

FKA twigs leads the campaign alongside movers who embody her vision of The Body Is Art through their strength and individuality. Collaborators include Paralympic wheelchair athlete Léa Bayekula, IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Michelle Mensah, and dancer and movement director Nana Yaa, whose unique approaches to movement transform training into an expressive art form.

“I’m drawn to bodies that do something — bodies shaped by purpose, by movement, by life. In The Body Is Art, Part II, strength becomes art. It’s about pushing personal boundaries, redefining beauty through function, and celebrating what the body can do. Movement isn’t just performance; it’s expression, power, and transformation.” — FKA twigs