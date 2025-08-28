On launches the Cloudboom Max
The Cloudboom Max delivers race-day performance designed for dedicated marathon runners targeting a 4:00 to 4:30 hour finish. With max cushioning, a glass-fiber Speedboard®, and a stable, supportive ride, it brings high-performance innovation to runners who train seriously and need comfort over long distances.
The Cloudboom Max joins the Cloudboom family – On’s dedicated race day footwear offering. Whether chasing a personal best or running their first race, the line offers a race day solution for a wide range of goals, needs and paces.
The launch coincides with the Fall/Winter 2025 Pace collection – an edit of bold, expressive running apparel that combines performance with personality. Together, they reflect On’s continued focus on credibility and innovation across all levels of the running journey.
Key Features: Cloudboom Max
- High-cushion race day shoe for everyday marathoners: Tailored for runners targeting a 4 to 4:30 hour marathon finish, offering more support and cushioning than elite-focused “super shoes” while maintaining strong energy return.
- Helion™ HF foam midsole: On’s pinnacle, high-energy-return foam, with top and bottom midsole geometry tuned to the running style of non-elite runners.
- Glass-fiber infused Speedboard®: Polyamide plate with 8% glass fiber, designed to support heel strikers and maintain comfort over marathon distances (up to ~4:30 hours).
- Breathable, adaptive mesh upper: Molds to the foot over long hours, designed for lasting comfort across the full marathon distance.
- Midsole geometry optimized for distance: 40mm heel, 32mm toe, 8mm drop, shaped to provide stability and propulsion for everyday marathoners.
- Weight and Fit: 296 grams (Men’s US8.5), 250 grams (Women’s US7), true-to-size fit, available in Men’s US 7 to 14 and Women’s US 5 to 11.
- Price: 240 euro
The Cloudboom Max is available at the On website and in On retail stores, with the Fall/Winter 2025 Pace Collection following on September 4, 2025.