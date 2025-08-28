The Cloudboom Max delivers race-day performance designed for dedicated marathon runners targeting a 4:00 to 4:30 hour finish. With max cushioning, a glass-fiber Speedboard®, and a stable, supportive ride, it brings high-performance innovation to runners who train seriously and need comfort over long distances.

The Cloudboom Max joins the Cloudboom family – On’s dedicated race day footwear offering. Whether chasing a personal best or running their first race, the line offers a race day solution for a wide range of goals, needs and paces.

The launch coincides with the Fall/Winter 2025 Pace collection – an edit of bold, expressive running apparel that combines performance with personality. Together, they reflect On’s continued focus on credibility and innovation across all levels of the running journey.

On launches the Cloudboom Max. Credits: On

Key Features: Cloudboom Max

High-cushion race day shoe for everyday marathoners: Tailored for runners targeting a 4 to 4:30 hour marathon finish, offering more support and cushioning than elite-focused “super shoes” while maintaining strong energy return.

Helion™ HF foam midsole: On’s pinnacle, high-energy-return foam, with top and bottom midsole geometry tuned to the running style of non-elite runners.

Glass-fiber infused Speedboard®: Polyamide plate with 8% glass fiber, designed to support heel strikers and maintain comfort over marathon distances (up to ~4:30 hours).

Breathable, adaptive mesh upper: Molds to the foot over long hours, designed for lasting comfort across the full marathon distance.

Midsole geometry optimized for distance: 40mm heel, 32mm toe, 8mm drop, shaped to provide stability and propulsion for everyday marathoners.

Weight and Fit: 296 grams (Men’s US8.5), 250 grams (Women’s US7), true-to-size fit, available in Men’s US 7 to 14 and Women’s US 5 to 11.

Price: 240 euro

The Cloudboom Max is available at the On website and in On retail stores, with the Fall/Winter 2025 Pace Collection following on September 4, 2025.