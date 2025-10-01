On & Off the Green: Marc Cain presents exclusive Golf capsule collection

The capsule collection brings together high-quality materials, functional cuts and feminine details. Off-white forms the basis of the colour palette and is complemented by various shades of green and accents in light blue. A particular highlight is the exclusive heart print, which runs through the collection as a signature motif and is interpreted in various base colours.

The collection is presented by Storm Keating, TV producer, and Katarina Kyvalova, entrepreneur and racing driver. Both women stand for elegance, dynamism and authenticity – qualities that also characterise the capsule collection. This is the third time that Storm Keating, who shares a great passion for golf with her husband Ronan, has collaborated with Marc Cain. She previously attended both the exclusive glam event in Ibiza and Fashion Week in Berlin.

Credits: Marc Cain

“Our golf capsule collection is designed to inspire women to combine their active lifestyle with a sense of style. Each piece is crafted to allow freedom of movement, while at the same time making a statement of elegance and modern ease.”

The golf capsule collection will be available in stores and online from February 2026.