One bag, endless personas: inside Louis Vuitton’s new signature 'Multipass'

French luxury house Louis Vuitton has introduced The Multipass, a versatile new addition to its accessories lineup that offers an endless array of personas. Part of a new line introduced by the Express, the creation represents a new generation of slouchy bags defined by clean, refined lines that combine elegance and functionality.

First unveiled with the Cruise 2026 collection in Avignon, the Multipass has since immediately established itself as one of the House's signature creations, joining iconic designs such as the Petite Malle and the Side Trunk.

Its exceptional versatility makes it perfect for any occasion. Iconic in Monogram canvas. Refined in grained leather among a distinguished colour palette ranging from deep black to soft vanilla. A pure expression of elegance in its suede effect or in an Epi trompe l'œil on suede calfskin.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The Multipass makes the ideal companion for any moment in the day. Featuring an adjustable shoulder strap, a braided chain and a short handle, all of which removable, it transforms itself to suit every style. Worn on the shoulder for an urban look, crossbody for effortless freedom of movement, or carried by hand or on the wrist for a touch of refined sophistication.

As part of the forthcoming Autumn-Winter 2026 collection, Louis Vuitton also introduces a miniature interpretation of the silhouette. The Mini Multipass, a graceful and poised accessory, embodies all the hallmarks of the full-size version. Carried by hand, it adds an elegant finishing touch to any silhouette.

A true heir to the spirit of travel that defines Louis Vuitton, the Multipass is an everyday adventurer.