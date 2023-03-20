One day at Paris Fashion Week 2023: One more appearance, one more dream come true

Yvette LIBBY's latest designs experienced a stylish debut at Paris fashion Week. Together with other well-known fashion houses, this year's Paris Fashion Week closed as a successful event on both a professional and emotional level.

The performances showed a number of the supermodels and meticulous preparation to details brought the audience truly sublime moments of fashion.

Image: Yvette LIBBY N'guyen, courtesy of the brand

Image: Yvette LIBBY N'guyen, courtesy of the brand

Image: Yvette LIBBY N'guyen, courtesy of the brand

Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris (from now on called YLN), presented the "Metallic Fate" collection inspired by the trilogy of the "The Godfather" novels, we brought to the stage a nostalgic world of the Mafia of the '70s. There is no right and wrong, no good and bad in "The Godfather" only the decisions of each individual, and their choices lead ingto different paths, and so is Metallic Fate. Our designs are not simply beautiful or not, but each design has the ability to touch the emotions of each individual, and each viewer will have different perceptions and feelings about these designs. That is how we see beauty at YLN.

Every fashion house spires to leave their mark on the world, and so does Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris. We choose for ourselves the designs that are bold in YLN's DNA: retro-chic, gender fluid and sustainable, all brought together in the "Metallic Fate " collection.