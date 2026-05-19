Onitsuka Tiger launches Rotemit™, inspired by 1980s volleyball shoes

Onitsuka Tiger announces the launch of “ROTEMIT™” (pronounced “roh-teh-mit”) a new model inspired by 1980s volleyball shoes and reinterpreted with a modern design.

The ROTEMIT™ utilizes a nylon base reinforced with premium suede overlays. A defining commercial feature is the exaggerated, ribbed gum rubber outsole that wraps upward at the toe and heel, providing a distinct silhouette profile. For a unique branding detail, the heel tab features a stylized, Gothic-inspired "Tiger" script font rather than standard corporate typography.

The lineup consists of six colorways designed to maximize retail segmenting. Clean monochrome versions in black and navy-striped cream target minimalists, while high-contrast combinations of sage green, lilac, burgundy, and hot pink capture fashion-forward consumers.

Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

Accompanied by a low-fi, analog visual campaign featuring vintage CRT televisions and ribbed socks, the launch positions the 1980s indoor court aesthetic as a fresh, commercial alternative to the saturated 1970s runner category. The Onitsuka Tiger ROTEMIT™ is available now via select premium global stockists and online.