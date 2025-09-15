Only launches t-shirt programme crafted from recycled textiles

As part of BESTSELLER’s ongoing actions towards integrating textile-to-textile recycled polyester within its supply chain, their leading women’s brand ONLY has transformed a jersey-programme of basic tops to recycled polyester made from textile waste. The first styles are already available in stores.

Beyond aesthetics and performance, material selection carries significant environmental weight. Recognising this, it is essential to prioritise and integrate innovative and recycled solutions.

This initiative from ONLY underscores BESTSELLER's strategic focus on reducing the need for virgin materials, including polyester. The project is a collaborative effort between ONLY, materials textile-to-textile recycling company RE&UP, and Turkish garment supplier Deniz.

Several of BESTSELLER's major brands are actively integrating recycled materials into their existing collections, including the popular "Never Out Of Stock" (NOOS) range, known for its classic, timeless basics that transcend seasons and trends.

Ideally, recycled polyester is sourced from textile-to-textile recycling processes. BESTSELLER is investing in and partnering with several innovative technology companies in this field to ensure both innovation and scalability.

RE&UP, specialised in next-gen textile-to-textile recycling, uses a combination of mechanical and thermo-chemical processes. Their modular technology is capable of separating cotton and polyester and regenerating them into ‘new’ high-quality recycled cotton and recycled polyester.

LONE Body. Credits: ONLY

Innovation and quality

“RE&UP shares our dedication to innovation and quality, and their textile-to-textile recycled polyester meets the high standards we set for our products. This enables us to create garments made from worn-out clothing and factory textile waste, while offering the same performance and durability as if it were made from virgin polyester," says Pernille Tøttrup, Sourcing Process Manager at ONLY.

In the initial production run, 11 styles have been converted from conventional polyester to RE&UP next-gen recycled polyester, with most styles exclusively launched for ONLY RETAIL STORES. This equates to more than 100,000 t-shirts. RE&UP is currently scaling its capacity, with the ambition to process 1 million tonnes of textile waste by 2030.

“This collaboration shows that textile-to-textile recycling is not a distant ambition, it’s already delivering industry-ready, cost-competitive fibres. Transforming the industry is undoubtedly a complex and lengthy process, but by working with partners like ONLY, we demonstrate how recycled polyester from textile waste can be a real and scalable alternative to virgin materials,” says Ozgur Atsan, CCO at RE&UP.

150,000 jackets

Earlier this year, BESTSELLER menswear brand JACK & JONES also successfully converted a NOOS bumper jacket to recycled polyester made from textile waste. This involved their best-selling style ‘Rush’, translating to 150,000 garments.

"We are actively reshaping our approach to materials, prioritising a shift from conventional to organic cotton and from virgin to recycled polyester,” explains BESTSELLER's Head of Sustainability, Dorte Rye Olsen. She adds: “In an ideal world, all textiles would become part of a circular production system once they are worn out. Here, we see examples of how this can be achieved. At the same time, we are aware that there is still a long way to go. Therefore, alongside exploring and investing in textile-to-textile solutions, we’re currently also expanding our use of recycled materials from other waste feedstocks.”

BESTSELLER’s polyester material targets

By the end of 2025, BESTSELLER’s target is to source 50 percent of its polyester from recycled polyester or other alternatives. In the last financial year, which ended on July 31st this year, the figure rose from 20 to 32 percent.

To achieve the goal, BESTSELLER is taking several necessary actions, including enhanced collaboration with suppliers to facilitate more consistent recycled polyester input and increased transparency within the supply chain to monitor progress closely. In addition, material targets are included in a bonus scheme for all BESTSELLER employees, should the fashion company reach a number of set sustainability goals.

In the upcoming revision of the Fashion FWD strategy, BESTSELLER will set a new target for 2030 for recycled polyester. This new target will focus on not only the percentage of recycled polyester but also on integrating textile-to-textile polyester and next-gen innovative materials into the production processes.