Only on Farfetch: Dolce & Gabbana Carretto Collection, including exclusive Beachwear Capsule

FARFETCH, the leading global platform for luxury, has announced the latest drop of the Dolce & Gabbana Carretto Collection, including an exclusive beachwear capsule. This beachwear selection, available exclusively on FARFETCH, brings the vibrant, sun-drenched spirit of Sicily directly to fashion lovers around the world.

Doralice Belli, Head of Merchandising at FARFETCH, said: “This capsule is a definitive nod to bold, expressive style. There is no 'quiet' in this Sicilian-inspired summer, and we are delighted to offer our clients a joyful masterclass in Italian maximalism. Sicily is an endless source of creative energy, and these vibrant pieces will resonate deeply with those FARFETCH customers who appreciate the perfect intersection of rich tradition and contemporary design.”

Credits: FARFETCH

Credits: Dolce & Gabbana

Available today, this exclusive beachwear capsule transforms Dolce & Gabbana’s most iconic motif—the Carretto Siciliano—into a modern, high-summer capsule. Celebrating the warmth and energy of a Mediterranean summer, the collection pays homage to Sicily's rich folklore through the Carretto’s signature psychedelic geometric wheels, ornate baroque trims, and a fiery, sun-drenched colour palette.

Whether lounging poolside in the French Riviera or strolling through the sun-bleached streets of the Mediterranean, these vibrant pieces signal a gateway to high-summer glamour. It is a capsule curated for those looking to transform every summer moment into a theatrical celebration of warmth, luxury, and the Italian dolce vita.

Credits: Dolce & Gabbana

Credits: Dolce & Gabbana

The Dolce & Gabbana Carretto Beachwear Capsule is available to shop now, exclusively online and the FARFETCH app.