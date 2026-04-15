Only on Farfetch: the exclusive Dolce&Gabbana x '47 collaboration

FARFETCH, the global platform for luxury, announces the exclusive arrival of the Dolce&Gabbana x ‘47 collaboration. In a move that defines the intersection of high-fashion craft and heritage sportswear, this collaboration is available exclusively on FARFETCH and Dolce&Gabbana, making it the only global destination where collectors can secure these limited-edition pieces.

More than a seasonal drop, this collaboration connects Dolce&Gabbana’s luxury DNA with ‘47’s deep-rooted American sports legacy, which positions these exclusive items and limited collection as genuine investment pieces.

Credits: Dolce&Gabbana

Doralice Belli, Head of Merchandising at FARFETCH, said: “For the FARFETCH customer who champions the unconventional, access to this exclusive collection provides a bold and vibrant canvas to express their unique identity. Because this partnership is available only on FARFETCH and through Dolce&Gabbana, we are offering our community the opportunity to own a cultural piece that collectors won’t miss.”

Credits: Dolce&Gabbana

This exclusive collection features 20 iconic baseball caps that collectors, MLB enthusiasts, and style creatives alike won’t want to miss. Each cap in this selection has been completely reinvented with the unmistakable hallmarks of Dolce&Gabbana, paying homage to three of the most revered franchises in baseball: the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets.