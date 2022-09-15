A selection of sustainable Dutch brands at EXPOWHITE in via Tortona, from 22nd to 25th September, during Milan’s fashion week.

The Dutch are joining us in September! A collaboration between White and the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Milan has brought forth ‘Orange at WHITE’: a Dutch collective of brands and designers, who have made sustainability their banner at WSM (White Sustainable Milano).

“For the first time we are taking to Milan an ensemble of sustainable fashion from the Netherlands, labels that are renowned in the fashion and textile scene owing their interdisciplinary, experimental and often conceptual approach”, so the Consul General Mascha Baak, who is enthusiastic about the initiative. “We are proud to be the first country to be present with a stand at WSM, WHITE’s format dedicated to sustainable transition. What we wear sets us apart; it can and should express who we are without fearing the judgment or bias. We are going to bring young and innovative brands, which respect the individual as well as the environment. Some use fabric scraps as raw materials, some have implemented innovative business models, some champion and foster inclusivity, some have developed new materials and technologies. You will get to see their creations and speak with them during the talks.”

Many of the partakers are already in touch with Italian firms, nevertheless they are not as yet present in the sales networks. The trade office of the Dutch diplomatic mission in Northern Italy supports them in terms of information, contacts and possibility to partake in industry events, such as WHITE.

Antsy to find out who they are? Come and visit us at WSM!

The participants are:

A beautiful story www.abeautifulstory.eu (fair trade jewels and gifts)

CAES www.caes-store.com (superior slow fashion apparel)

CHA www.cha-label.com (animal-friendly footwear and accessories)

HLCKAE www.hlckae.com (essential and timeless capsule collection)

HUL LE KES www.hullekes.com (circulair, upcycling and social fashion label)

ILNI www.ilni-store.com (tailor-made cruelty-free bags)

Leap concept www.leapconceptstore.com (premium cashmere knitwear)

Minois www.minois.co (smart bags)

The talks/panels will be attended by:

Thami Schweichler / Makers Unite, Amsterdam www.makersunite.eu (agency for the inclusion of refugees with a creative background, founder United Repair Centre)

Anne Boermans / Zeefier www.zeefier.eu (seaweeds as possible solution to the problem of pollution in the textile sector)*

Jeroen Muijsers / Flocus www.flocus.pro (textile solutions based on kapok fibre)

confirmation pending

For more info: Manuela Capra and Vivian Dornseiffen – Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands mil-ea@minbuza.nl