OSKA Spring/Summer 2026: Art, Nature and the Essence of People

Nothing about César Manrique (1919 - 1992) is quite conventional. Architecture, painting or sculpture - yet surprisingly, his most important creation is not just one single work of art or building. It is his native Canary Island of Lanzarote, which he turned into something unique by combining art, nature and the essence of the local people. Manrique regarded Lanzarote as a Gesamtkunstwerk that is in constant interaction with its surroundings. He left behind an island where art and nature not only coexist, but are mutually beneficial - a place characterised by his creative curiosity and respectful treatment of nature. The OSKA spring/summer 2026 collection is inspired by this balance and invites you to play with shapes and materials and discover a new, very personal perspective on fashion.

SS26. Credits: OSKA

The new season is defined through the harmony of contrasts - clean, puristic lines meet the soft, curved shapes of nature and organic textures. The result is a collection that impresses with its clear design language and uncompromising functionality. Lightweight cotton fabrics that appear almost unironed are reminiscent of the carefree lightness of hot summer days and envelop the body with a feeling of freedom.

Innovative blends of natural fibres, pure linen and cotton woven in Germany open up new dimensions in haptics and comfort. Particularly exciting are undyed materials such as denim, which capture the essence of nature, and knitwear, whose minimalist textures highlight craftsmanship. These materials are not only aesthetic but also functional: they offer the wearer breathability, freedom of movement and a connection to the environment that emphasises the modern, unpretentious look.

SS26. Credits: OSKA

The silhouettes are defined by contrasts: smooth, technical fabrics meet the natural charm of slightly creased textiles. Casual parkas in a typical OSKA design are paired with minimalist dresses that emphasise freedom of movement without sacrificing precision. Trousers reflect the style and innovation for which OSKA is known - with clear, fashionable cuts and a relaxed statement. Blouses make versatile everyday companions, offer countless styling options and are perfect for both casual and sophisticated looks. The collection speaks a self-confident, feminine language - minimalist, innovative and expressive.

SS26. Credits: OSKA

The knitwear is where the passion for detail really comes into its own. Seamlessly knitted jumpers, made in Italy from fine natural yarns, show the precision and craftsmanship behind each style. Essentially minimalist, these knitwear pieces have a unique look that speaks for itself and can be perfectly integrated into any summer look.

A stark contrast between the dark nuances of lava and rock and the purity of white and off-white characterises the colour palette of the OSKA spring/summer 2026 collection. Inspired by the nature of Lanzarote and the work of César Manrique, its intense colourscreate a powerful atmosphere. Shades of grey and green highlight the natural character of the island, while warm reds and golden yellows capture the sun. Minimalist blues from navy to denim complete the palette, giving the collection a clear, calm base.