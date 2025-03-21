OTB Group renews its partnership with “International Talent Support” contest (ITS)

OTB, the international fashion and luxury group which owns the brands Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor&Rolf, the companies Staff International and Brave Kid, and holds a stake in the Amiri brand, is renewing its sponsorship of ITS Contest 2025, an initiative launched in 2002, which over the years has discovered many of the most talented designers in the international fashion industry, who now work in the fashion design studios or as the creative directors for some of the world’s most prestigious brands. The theme of this year's contest dedicated to the best emerging designers from around the world is “Borderless”, creativity without barriers.

Credits: OTB

Backing of young talents and the enhancement of their creativity have always been part of the DNA of OTB and its Chairman Renzo Rosso, who have supported ITS Contest for more than twenty years. Through its high-profile collaborations, the OTB Group has constantly contributed to breathing new life into the industry, continuing to strengthen its commitment to promoting and supporting creativity, an essential component for success in the ever-changing world of fashion and luxury.

“Borderless, without limits… Creativity must dare, it has to be truly innovative and special, because it is through this creativity that talent manages to stand out. Over the years, ITS has discovered many designers who have risen to become the creative directors of the world's most important brands. I wish this year’s finalists the same, that they find their path to success,” said OTB Group Founder and Chairman Renzo Rosso.

Credits: Renzo Rosso

As the main partner of the 2025 edition, OTB offered the ten finalists the opportunity to take part in a mentoring and coaching program on the best sustainability practices adopted by the Group as part of its Be Responsible. Be Brave. sustainability strategy.

The program, organised during the ITS residency, was led by OTB Sustainability Ambassador Andrea Rosso and many Group experts, who guided the finalists in their exploration of the various business areas of a fashion company and the central role of sustainability throughout a brand's production process.