& Other Stories Launches August Collection

& Other Stories introduces its August 2025 collection — a nostalgic take on everyday dressing, as summer fades and routines return.
With a nod to '70s spirit and '90s ease, the collection strikes a balance between laid-back and smart.
Office Appropriate
As back-to-school season approaches, & Other Stories is your go-to for stylish blouses, light knits and tailored trousers, sure to keep you chic around the office.
Light Layers
& Other Stories offers the perfect range of simple styles to ease into the cooler weather, from cropped trenches to stylish knits.
Eveningwear
Style up your evening outfits with standout pieces from & Other Stories, with statement leatherwear and chic skirting.
