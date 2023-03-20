Outerknown: Purposeful design, responsible sourcing and fair labor

Purposeful design, responsible sourcing and fair labor practices are Outerknown hallmarks. Slow fashion is the only chance this industry has to create a sustainable future for all. It’s OK to go slow.

Founded in 2015 by creative director John Moore and 11-time World Champion surfer Kelly Slater, who stepped away from a lucrative sponsorship to create a coastal inspired men’s and womenwear brand with a radical commitment to sustainability.

We are committed to protecting the environment and supporting fair labour. Outerknown is the first brand founded on a total commitment to sustainability. We source responsibly, put people first and are passionate about addressing the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

Today 95% of the fibers we use are organic, recycled or support regenerative farm practices. The materials we use are vital to designing responsible products.

Image: Outerknown, courtesy of the brand

We work with two B Corp Certified suppliers and have 8 facilities running on renewable energy. We diversified our country of origin and moved 67% of our supply chain to ensure that every supplier we work with prioritizes and respects human rights. Our corozo buttons which are made from the nut of the tagua palm (fallen seeds are gathered by locals, dried and carved) forming an industry that safeguards rainforest and deforestation.

Through Outerworn (our resell platform) 1818 pieces of Outerworn clothing have been kept out of the landfill and in circulation.

Our S.E.A Denim (social, environmental, accountability) is responsibly produced, sourced and guaranteed for life! Rip them, wear them through, bust a seam or a fly and Outerknown will replace, repair or recycle the jeans for free.

As a brand we are excited about the development of new recycling techniques to reduce waste further in the textiles market. The clothing industry is the second leading cause of waste on the planet, and we need to continue to evolve recycling practices to combat this trend.

We take pride in our accomplishments and acknowledge we still have so far to go. And we couldn’t do any of it without your support – thankyou!