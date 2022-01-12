Outerwear - bugatti Collection Report Autumn/Winter 2022

Image: bugatti

Preferably cool and masculine, with that certain something - in the bugatti outerwear collection, the main focus is on functionality. Extra-lightweight urban outerwear designs that perform well when it comes to protection against wind, rain and cold.

Urban looks and casual eye-catchers - anyone looking for the ideal companion for all outdoor activities is bound to find the perfect design in the 2022 bugatti outerwear collection under the motto "natural X raw". The colour palette is inspired by nature, and besides burnt colours used for contrast such as orange and red, trendy colours such as shades of green, but also off-white tones all the way to beige, add character to the outerwear collection.

The material spectrum ranges from ultralight technical nylons and high performance stretch fabrics to waxed cotton. The mix of technical fabrics that are also able to withstand cooler and wetter conditions creates excitement.

All outerwear ranges generally reflect the "Respect Nature" theme - extremely detailed additional inside labels call attention to the issue of sustainability that makes men look smart yet also ensures they leave a positive footprint.

Our "Rain Series" offers casual, sportswear-inspired yet cosy outdoor looks that protect you from rain, snow and wind. Besides highly functional membrane fabrics with water column ratings from 8000 to 10000, which definitely makes them suitable for extreme weather outerwear, the upper fabrics, the synthetic filling and also the lining are also made completely from recycled materials and bi-stretch.

Men want to feel comfortable from head to toe in any situation and look good from all angles, which we guarantee with our FLEXCITY® range - it combines highly elastic fabrics and fascinating feature details with modernity and functionality. The flexible lining insert is a details that is one of the typical features of the range, along with the stretch upper fabric.

A new collection highlight is our Flexcity active range - which comes with even more functional features. Besides featuring a stretch upper fabric membrane and taped seams, these designs are governed by how they look; cool jackets for men in signal colours such as aqua or neon red, but also a trendy stone shade.

The "Air Series" adds some lightness and colour to the entire collection. The designs are characterised by their light weight. This is due to the use of a synthetic insulation material that imitates the properties of real down and is therefore lightweight but also keeps you warm. The range is complemented by amazing, striking fabrics and design that made the Air

Series look even more modern and varied.

Coat Collection in Autumn/Winter 2022

Everything easy? On the one hand the new easiness is apparent through a relaxed silhouette and a certain dash of cosiness. On the other hand and though at first glance the coats appear clearly pithier the plus of masculinity in terms of wear comfort must not be missing.

Interesting and high-quality jersey qualities or bonded checks with a wonderful colour play in wool jersey qualities set the stage for the Flexcity coat. Jersey and elastic woven qualities are the most important part of the offer. With regard to fabric types the palette ranges from faux uni cloths and blurred diagonal patterns and bouclé types to striking check looks, partly with a neoprene-like offside. The mix of natural materials and technical nylons provides for contrasts.

Two-in-one types as well as lapel styles with detachable waistcoat inserts offer multiple use with regard to function. Here, leather and knit looks play a special role.

Sports Jackets Collection in Autumn/Winter 2022

Easy to wear – that's why the focus of the bugatti sports jacket collection for the autumn/winter of 2022 is on FLEXCITY®. The majority of the range is made of high-quality Italian jersey and woven stretch fabrics.

The products are typically extremely comfortable to wear. The extremely elastic upper fabrics and the unique stretch lining insert at the back provide maximum freedom of movement. Flexcity combines innovation and fashionableness with comfort.

The focus is on masculine fabrics, soft silhouettes and easy-going finishes. In combination with chunky knitted-look upper fabrics or checks in burnt shades, two-in-one designs, reversible versions, sports jackets with standup or short collars with removable gilet inserts emphasise the masculine look.

The AW22 sports jacket colour palette ranges from nuances of blue to anthracite and black; however, shades of grey and silver also play a role in the coming season. The collection is completed by warm shades of brown and beige.