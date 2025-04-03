Oysho and Fulgar together for sustainable activewear: Introducing the eco-tech collection made with Q-CYCLE® yarn

Oysho - the sportswear and leisurewear brand of the Inditex group - continues its virtuous path of developing new sustainable proposals by integrating one of Fulgar’s most innovative green yarns into its production cycle, thus revolutionizing the world of sportswear.

An exclusive collection of sportswear that embraces innovation and sustainability, made with the revolutionary Q-CYCLE®, a polyamide 6.6 yarn in which 100% of the raw material used for its production has been replaced, in compliance with mass balance principles, by pyrolysis oil obtained from discarded or end-of-life tires. In addition to its sustainability and consumer safety credentials, certified by international labels such as RCS by TEXTILE EXCHANGE, ISCC PLUS, LCA, and Oeko-TEX STD CLASS I STD 100 Appendix 6, this polyamide offers unique properties of lightness, durability, and strength, completely comparable to virgin polyamide but in a more responsible and accessible form. This revolutionary yarn represents the ideal solution for a wide range of textile applications and can be easily processed and perfectly combined with any type of fiber.

No compromise on quality and performance

Daniela Antunes, Marketing Manager of Fulgar, comments: "Our collaboration with Oysho represents a concrete step towards a more sustainable future. With Q-CYCLE®, we demonstrate that innovation can transform potentially polluting materials into valuable resources, without compromising the quality and performance that consumers expect from today's activewear offerings."

With this initiative, Oysho and Fulgar reaffirm their commitment to researching innovative solutions for a more responsible and environmentally conscious textile industry.