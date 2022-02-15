Panareha: Where Summer Is

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a world where it was always summer? Summer was made to sweeten our soul, bare our feet and free our spirit. It is a smile, a kiss, laughter, blue waves and sandy beaches... a beer with friends at a sunset party by the pool. Panareha is an independent sustainable lifestyle fashion brand that embodies the true summer spirit.

From our swimwear to our range of shirts and accessories our collections have a cooler and more relaxed approach to men’s summer wear. Do not ask what summer is. Ask where summer is. The answer will come with the breeze... Our commitment is to create great menswear, with sustainability at heart. We combine the best materials with the best manufacturers, challenging them to produce more sustainable and long-lasting products that protect our planet’s natural resources.

Picture: Panareha, Menswear Collection, courtesy of the brand

SUMMER INSPIRATION

Panareha’s team is based in Lisbon, one of the trendiest cities in the world.With so many beautiful beaches and the constant presence of the sun’s magical light, summer is always on our team’s mind, from our riverside morning run to the afterwork.Inspiration to design and create cool and relaxed men’s summer wear collections is something that runs every day in the office. It’s in our soul.

HANDMADE IN PORTUGAL

To produce Panareha’s men summer wear collections we sought the best artisans and partners. We found them in the north of Portugal, a region that is world-renown for its premium apparel manufacturers.All our collections are handcrafted by dedicated and skilled artisans using only the highest quality materials, from fabrics to buttons and labels.

SUSTAINABILITY IN OUR HEARTS

Our challenge and mission are to create environmentally friendly products in the most harmonious and conscious way possible.For this, we strive to involve our community in our vision and values, with sustainability in our hearts.In fact, Recycled is one of our main suppliers.

TRUST IN OUR SERVICE

Trust is non-negotiable at Panareha.We partnered with some of the best and most responsible logistic players like DHL to make sure that your Panareha chosen styles are delivered in time all over the world in a dependable and secure manner.If for any reason you want to return or exchange what you bought, no worries. We take it back without asking anything and give you a full refund immediately.

Picture: Panareha, courtesy of the brand