Pandora launches ‘Pandora Wonders’ with Harry Lambert

Danish brand Pandora has launched ‘Pandora Wonders’, a new multi-year creative platform dedicated to exploring the house's materials and craftsmanship, according to a press release. Each chapter will focus on a specific material, starting with freshwater pearls reinterpreted by creatives from around the world.

For the first instalment, Pandora presents a collection of eleven charms created in collaboration with British stylist Harry Lambert. The limited-edition pieces transform baroque pearls into whimsical objects: an ice cream cone; an octopus; a mushroom; or a fantasy creature. Two styles are available in an XL format, a pufferfish and a web-footed frog. The entirely handmade creations also feature details in 14-carat gold-plated metal, and each charm highlights the unique shape of the freshwater pearls.

Credit: Pandora

Credit: Pandora

Harry Lambert, known for his work with Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and Alexander Skarsgård, shapes the visual identity of the collection and the campaign, which was shot in London. “I love pearls and wanted to bring a sense of childlike joy and a touch of nostalgia to Pandora's world of charms,” explained the stylist.

Credit: Pandora

According to Pandora's creative directors, Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, each piece appears “more discovered than crafted,” as if from a cabinet of curiosities.

The ‘Pandora Wonders’ collection will be unveiled on July 9, 2026, during Haute Couture Week and Haute Jewellery Week in Paris.

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