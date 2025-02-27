Pandora presents the next chapter of its BE LOVE campaign, an ode to the transformative power of love

This year, Pandora returns with a powerful message: BE LOVE. Rooted in the belief that love has the power to transform when expressed, the new chapter of Pandora’s brand campaign highlights love’s enduring strength. A diverse cast of iconic talents, models, and inspiring personalities share personal stories and memories of meaningful gestures that profoundly shaped their lives. Featuring the collection’s most iconic pieces, the campaign celebrates jewelry that tells stories with love at their core.

Love holds a unique meaning for everyone. For Winona Ryder, one of the faces of Pandora’s BE LOVE campaign, love is about compassion and emotional openness. “Love means truly listening,” she says. “And making an effort to be as understanding as possible.” She adds, “Seeing things from another person’s perspective—that’s love to me. It’s a profound kind of love.”

The BE LOVE 2025 jewelry collection translates these emotions into wearable expressions of love. The BE LOVE heart charm, crafted in sterling silver, can be personalized with engravings such as dates, initials, symbols, or drawings. The organically shaped heart ring, plated with 14k gold over sterling silver, offers a minimalist, modern take on the classic heart motif. The UNICEF charm, featuring a heart-shaped design with a sparkling blue stone at its center, symbolizes Pandora’s commitment to shaping a better future. Through its partnership with UNICEF, Pandora empowers young people worldwide—especially girls—by providing access to education and opportunities to create a brighter future, inspiring others to do the same.

BE LOVE campaign 2025. Credits: Pandora

The BE LOVE campaign also introduces new Pandora ambassadors, including actress Winona Ryder, supermodel Iman, and models Vittoria Ceretti, Mica Arganaraz, Karen Elson, He Cong, Elisabetta Dessy, and Ugbad Abdi—alongside many other inspiring talents. Developed by leading industry creatives such as Fabien Baron and Craig McDean, with product photography by Raymond Meier, the campaign embodies the essence of BE LOVE, celebrating love in all its forms—regardless of occasion, relationship, or tradition.

Through the new chapters of the BE LOVE 2025 campaign, Pandora deepens and strengthens the relationships we share with others and ourselves. From delicate, finely crafted jewelry and its ongoing UNICEF collaboration to a campaign that honors love in all its expressions, BE LOVE is an ode to everything love brings into our lives—and the lives of those we cherish. It is a celebration of femininity, sisterhood, and the deep connections that bind us to one another and ourselves.

BE LOVE campaign 2025. Credits: Pandora