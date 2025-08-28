Pandora Talisman: An Homage to Ancient Coins and Modern Identity
This fall, PANDORA launches the PANDORA Talisman collection, ushering in a new era in the PANDORA jewelry universe. Inspired by ancient coins, the collection transforms timeless symbols into modern expressions of personality. Each piece is designed to reflect the values it embodies, echoing the campaign message.
This launch marks an exciting reimagining of PANDORA's traditional design codes, offering a new aesthetic defined by storytelling, textures, and the beauty of imperfection. Within each PANDORA Talisman lies a symbol, a memory, a piece of what makes you unique. These are jewels that not only shine but bring your story to life.
The collection is founded on twelve designs engraved with Latin inscriptions such as "amor vincit omnia" ("love conquers all") or "per aspera ad astra" ("through hardship to the stars"). Combined with powerful symbols – hearts, moons, and stars – each piece in the PANDORA Talisman collection tells a meaningful, personal story.
One design in the collection combines lab-created mother-of-pearl with 14k gold plating, lending the piece a unique depth and expressiveness. The largest element is engraved with delicate arrows, a powerful symbol of hope, resilience, and growth. The collection comprises sterling silver, 14k gold-plated, and two-tone pieces, allowing for versatile and individual styling.
"PANDORA Talisman is more than just a new collection; it's a new way to connect, reflect, and express personality and history," say A. Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, SVP Creative Directors of PANDORA. "The pieces symbolize memories, reflect one's personality, and remind us that we must imbue things with meaning ourselves." Each piece in the PANDORA Talisman collection can be worn individually or with two newly designed chains, crafted from the signature sterling silver or in 14k gold plating.
PANDORA Talisman is also compatible with the PANDORA ME chains and can be combined with other PANDORA collections, offering even more opportunities to tell a personal and symbolic story. True to PANDORA's ethos of making personal storytelling tangible through jewelry, the campaign features individuals chosen for their unique life stories. Each campaign ambassador embodies the values enshrined in the PANDORA Talisman designs, reminding us that jewelry is not just beautiful, but an expression of who we are.
