Paprika: The plus-size brand asserts its new identity

Paprika, the Belgian brand specializing in plus-size fashion, has reinvented itself to meet the expectations of today’s women. With a new brand image, a more modern style, and stores undergoing transformation, Paprika asserts its new identity by offering inclusive fashion where every woman can feel good, regardless of her body shape.

For three decades, the Belgian brand has offered collections designed for fuller figures, up to size 54, combining comfort, style, and modernity. Blouses, trousers, jeans, coats, dresses, accessories… each piece is designed to flatter all silhouettes and suit every occasion. Materials are carefully selected for comfort and quality.

Credits: Paprika

Paprika’s values guide every creation and every interaction with customers. Inclusivity is not optional; it drives the creation of collections and the way customers are welcomed. No empty promises: the brand moves forward with sincerity, transparency, and high standards. Paprika knows its craft: plus-size ready-to-wear, its codes, cuts, and techniques are mastered with heart, expertise, and passion. The teams are committed every day and continue to evolve alongside women, with a solid and sustainable approach.

Humanity is at the core, and care is at the heart of every creation. Their goal? For women to feel understood, supported, and valued through collections that adapt to their desires and life realities. Because respectful fashion is fashion that feels good.

Credits: Paprika

Credits: Paprika

Paprika advisors welcome women in 88 stores: 36 in Belgium, 5 in Luxembourg, 14 in France, 21 in the Netherlands, and 12 in Germany. The brand is also present online with a modern, intuitive e-shop, true to its updated identity, allowing everyone to easily order their favorite pieces.

Discover the latest collections and find your style at a Paprika store or on paprika.eu.