Paul Frank x Benetton launch playful, inclusive collection for all ages

Global fashion icons Paul Frank and United Colors of Benetton announce an exciting new collaboration: a vibrant apparel collection for adults and children of all genders, blending the playful spirit of Paul Frank with Benetton’s signature of colors and inclusivity ethos.

This collection brings together two beloved brands known for their optimism and creativity. Designed to be playful, inclusive, and colorful, the line features bold graphics, expressive color-blocking, stripes and signature motifs — including the iconic Julius the Monkey — reimagined through United Colors of Benetton’s joyful lens.

This deal has been brokered by LiT Licensing Agency- the European agent for Paul Frank.

A celebration of expression and togetherness

This 22-piece Paul Frank x Benetton collection encourages people of all ages to express themselves freely and have fun with fashion. The collaboration embodies Paul Frank’s brand values of creativity, friendship, and positivity, while embracing Benetton’s legacy of color, innovation, and inclusivity.

“Paul Frank has always stood for creativity without boundaries,” said Benjamin Wang, CEO, Paul Frank. “Partnering with United Colors of Benetton, a brand that celebrates inclusivity and color in everything they do, makes this collection a true meeting of joyful worlds.”