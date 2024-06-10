Penfield unveils coastal inspired SS25 collection

Founded in Hudson, Massachusetts, in 1975, Penfield has been a pioneer in the American outerwear industry, crafting stylish and functional pieces designed for the unique New England weather. This season, we are excited to unveil the SS25 collection, a tribute to the rugged beauty of Massachusetts’ iconic coastline, particularly Cape Cod and the adjacent islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. Our collection rejoices in the region's endless hiking paths and world-famous whale-watching expeditions, staying true to our motto: 'For Life In the Open'.

Celebrating Penfield's 50th anniversary, Brand Machine Group is honoured to uphold the brand’s rich heritage while ushering in a vibrant future for a new generation of adventurers. This season, Penfield unveils a refreshed online presence showcasing its dynamic and versatile spring/summer outerwear. In addition,

Credits: Penfield

Exploring the SS25 Outerwear Collection

The SS25 collection features pieces closely tied to the lore of coastal New England. Carrying a lighter fill, the range is perfect for the warmer seasons. The Gibson, an archive favourite, returns in a seasonal green and a jacquard version with an all-over bay pattern that echoes the movement of the waves, a nod to New England’s dynamic coastal landscape. The iconic Rockford is reintroduced with a fabrication and weave inspired by Nantucket lightship baskets, historically used as floating lighthouses. The Cahoon Quilted Jacket features a crinkled nylon shell with unique stitching that recreates the coastal dunes through its quilting pattern. Our rich archives are further represented by the Suommerville and Quincy jackets, offering both preppy and utilitarian options. The beloved Pac Jac, reintroduced in SS24, returns in an alternative colourway famously worn by Noel Gallagher at the ‘other’ Oasis ‘95 Maine Road gig.

Seasonal Apparel and Accessories

New sweats and tees continue the coastal theme with colour-blocked coastal landscape prints, as well as celebrating the local whale population and the transition from whaling to whale watching. Playful prints featuring our beloved bear mascot add a whimsical touch. The Eldridge packable swim shorts, adorned with geometric shapes in contemporary design, reflect the artistry of New England’s forefounders. Signature elements of Penfield’s design, such as the recognizable pocket , feature throughout the apparel range, complemented by core pieces and essential accessories designs.

Credits: Penfield

Introducing the 50th Anniversary Capsule Collection

In celebration of our golden jubilee, Penfield proudly presents an anniversary capsule collection that pays homage to our enduring legacy. This special collection features reimagined versions of two of our iconic outerwear pieces: the Kasson Jacket and Outback Vest featuring a limited-edition print with photos of Harvey Gross, Penfield’s founder and a pioneering figure in the American outerwear industry. Accompanying the outerwear in this capsule are two unique t-shirts bearing motifs from Penfield’s storied past the iconic 50th bear and the factory used for making the first Penfield jackets.

Embrace Adventure with Penfield

As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, the SS25 collection embodies Penfield's commitment to creating outerwear that meets the demands of life in the open. Wherever your adventures take you, our designs ensure you stay stylish and prepared, honouring the legacy of our founder, Harvey Gross, and the enduring spirit of New England.

Credits: Penfield