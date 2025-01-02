Pepe Jeans unveils 'Very Pepe' featuring Kriti Sanon and Oliver Cheshire: A bold campaign celebrating London’s cool and eclectic style

Pepe Jeans London, one of the brands of the global fashion group AWWG, introduces "VERY PEPE," the new Autumn/Winter collection campaign featuring the leading Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Kriti Sanon, alongside top British model Oliver Cheshire. Kriti Sanon makes history as Pepe Jeans' first global brand ambassador of Indian origin. This campaign celebrates the brand’s unique British heritage and eclectic style, set against the vibrant streets of West London. It embodies the bold, edgy spirit of Pepe Jeans, blending classic sophistication with modern flair.

The campaign unfolds in two waves. The first wave celebrates Pepe Jeans' denim heritage, showcasing all-denim looks against the vibrant reds of London's iconic post boxes, telephone booths, and classic cars on the streets of Portobello. The second wave captures the essence of West London living, featuring smart-casual styles for him and her, set against the backdrop of classic black cabs and the elegant white facades of Notting Hill.

Credits: Pepe Jeans

The Autumn/Winter 2024 collection blends contemporary fashion with rich heritage, featuring pieces that tell a story and are always supported by denim. Key highlights include a retro dark blue wash jumpsuit for women and a sustainable denim set for men, comprising a regular-fit jacket and loose-fit, mid-rise jeans in a classic 5-pocket style. This collection also celebrates London Boho heritage with iconic British staples: classic trench coats, leather biker jackets, wool checked coats, and bohemian London floral print dresses. Complementing these are versatile shirting and knitwear, all seamlessly paired with the brand’s signature denim.

To mark the launch, selected Pepe Jeans stores will host exclusive in-store experiences. Enjoy interactive displays, explore the collection up close.

Discover the Pepe Jeans London Autumn/Winter 2024 Collection, now available online and in stores. Step into the world of "VERY PEPE" and embrace the season with confidence. See how Pepe Jeans redefines Autumn/Winter fashion with its signature style and flair.