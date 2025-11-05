‘PERCEPTION’ – SAMSØE SAMSØE’S pre-Spring 2026 Campaign

Credits: SAMSØE SAMSØE

Samsøe Samsøe presents its Pre-Spring 2026 collection with the ‘PERCEPTION’ campaign, celebrating community, creativity, and the individual perspectives that shape the world around us. Shot in Paris by Vitali Gelwich, the campaign brings together a group of future visionaries whose work spans music, photography, journalism, styling, and art direction, each shaping contemporary culture through their creative perspectives. DJ Kim Turnbull embodies the season’s energy and playfulness, while photographer Goldie Williams Vericain captures the city through a deeply personal and emotional viewpoint. Multicreative TJ Sawyerr, whose work spans journalism and art direction, and stylist and fashion producer Jenn Abey, both bring their distinct perspectives to the forefront, embodying the thoughtful precision and creative depth that define the campaign.

Central to the imagery is the idea of perception itself. Close-ups of each talent’s eye offer themselves up as a reference to the unique, personal experience of the world that each and every person has. This exploration of perspective extends into the campaign’s moving image: in a dedicated video, each talent reflects on what the colour blue evokes for them. Kim Turnbull describes it as electric and rhythmic, evoking the pulse of music and nightlife, whereas Goldie Williams Vericain responds with the duality of happiness and sadness, emphasising emotional resonance. TJ Sawyerr and Jenn Abey bring further nuances, linking their reflections to personal favourites and creative inspiration.

Just as perception can shift from one moment to the next, so too does the Pre-Spring 2026 collection – balancing the statements of occasionwear with the warmth of winter essentials. Kim wears the season’s partywear-inspired pieces, highlighting the energy and joy that are signature to the collection, while Goldie and Jenn present the key outerwear pieces: coats made from Manteco®’s MWool®, combining elegance with functionality, while the eyecatching Samedda bomber in faux fur adds texture and boldness to the wardrobe. Across the collection, elevated essentials and versatile layering options allow each piece to be adapted to different moments, moods, and personal style.

By focusing on the individual within their community, the ‘PERCEPTION’ campaign captures Samsøe Samsøe’s ongoing conversation with the creatives who define its identity. Through photography, styling, and moving image, it highlights the interconnection between personal vision and shared experience – the ways in which community informs, expands, and enriches perception. The campaign ultimately invites viewers to reflect on how their own vision shapes the world around them, turning a moment, a glance, or a colour into something both intimate and universally resonant.

ABOUT THE TALENTS

Kim Turnbull

London-raised multidimensional creative Kim Turnbull is an international DJ and model celebrated for her genre-blending sets – from hip hop and afrobeats to amapiano and electronic music. Over five years, she has performed across Europe, Africa, the US, and Asia at festivals, clubs, and cultural events, earning recognition for her dynamic style and cultural fluency within the global music community.

Tj Swayerr

London-born creative TJ Sawyerr fuses cultural storytelling, image-making, and creative direction with a focus on Black narratives and collaborative projects. Drawing on his South African, Ghanaian-American, and British-Caribbean heritage, his work reflects a deep cultural fluency and a distinctive editorial sensibility, establishing him as a rising voice in contemporary global creative culture.

Jenn Abey

Paris-based stylist and key opinion leader Jenn Abey brings a rich cultural perspective to modern fashion. Since beginning her styling career in 2023, she has collaborated with today’s biggest musicians, renowned fashion publications, as well as luxury houses. Her work, at the intersection of culture, identity, and storytelling, positions her as a distinctive visual author shaping the aesthetic of her generation.

Goldie Williams Vericain

Goldie Williams Vericain is a contemporary imagemaker rooted in street photography. Since 2013, he has explored fashion, design, architecture, sport, and cinema, crafting projects that reflect his evolving personal and professional narrative. His work captures the spirit of modern life through a distinctly creative lens.

