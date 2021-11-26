Perlie to America: Men's shoes now on sale at Bill Hallman Boutique in Atlanta

New York, New York, United States, November 19, 2021 - Men’s footwear brand Perlie hopes to conquer the U.S. market with comfortable men's dress shoes for the sporty man. The expansion into the U.S. market follows the successful launch of the brand in Western Europe, and in particular France, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy.

The idea behind PERLIE is simple: dress shoes and boots with the comfort of a sneaker. Dress shoes and boots that you can wear comfortably all day long without any pain or discomfort. “Regardless of the price or brand, we could not find any dress shoes that were not extremely uncomfortable.’’ says Sep Breukers, founder of the company. “Over the course of three years, we looked at the key features that make our beloved sneakers as comfortable as they are and applied these in almost ten points to our shoes. For example, we have created a newly designed patented outsole and our shoes have a similar insole and midsole as a high-end luxury sneaker. We have also used the same cushioning and a unique extra soft and flexible leather lining. This makes PERLIE shoes much more comfortable than traditional dress shoes and boots. Think of it as an updated dress shoe, a dress shoe 2.0.”

“In the U.S. there is a very strong tradition with regards to innovative footwear brands. Most of these brands focus on a more flexible outsole and upper leather. While this of course has its benefits, we felt that there was much more to win. The feedback from our customers is very positive. We have CEOs that have literally told us that they threw away there $1.000 shoes, because our shoes are so much more comfortable. Really, that is what we are doing it for.” It is a well-known fact that Covid has put the market for dress shoes under a lot of pressure. “Of course this is a tendency we cannot deny. Nonetheless, if there is one thing that Covid has taught us so far, it is that we value comfort. In this sense, PERLIE shoes fit the gap between classic style and comfort.”

In addition to ‘’just’’ being a shoe brand, Perlie also strives to be a socially and environmentally conscious brand. “For every shoe sold, we support a good cause. This varies from the Salvation Army to a foundation that plants trees in rainforests all over the world. In addition, all materials that we use, including packaging, boxing and wrapping materials, are made of recycled materials that are sourced from within Western Europe to limit our environmental impact as much as we can.“

The entrepreneurs behind PERLIE want to grow. “We are aiming for a revenue of $25 million dollars in five years. Most importantly, the feedback from our customers is very positive. A good product is and remains the basis.”

