Perro Collection: Canine luxury meets personal style

Step into the world of exceptional canine luxury with PERRO Collection, a brand that is transforming the dog accessory market since its inception in 2017 by Monique Hoogenraad. Inspired by the philosophy of personalization and the desire to fill a market gap with more sophisticated dog products. PERRO Collection integrates the finesse of Italian craftsmanship into every product. Today, this ethos is the cornerstone of our success resonating with discerning customers who seek to extend their personal style to their beloved dogs.

PERRO Collection is not just a brand but a disruptor. Our robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 80%, testifies to our ability to reshape the market landscape. Our offerings span from personalized dog collars and leashes to food bowls, blankets and travel bags, encompassing all product categories for the modern metropolitan dog owner.

Image: PERRO, courtesy of the brand

PERRO Collection fosters a unique personalized experience that resonates with luxury customers. We have built a strong presence across various European countries, including Italy, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Belgium, and beyond, extending our influence to Japan and the UAE.

Besides our geographical expansion, PERRO's impact is significantly amplified through our robust social media presence. Our engagement across all social media channels pairs perfectly with our strong e-commerce channel, enhancing our reach and customer experience. Additionally, our seven shop-in-shop formulas within high-end dog boutiques in Europe further establish our presence in the luxury dog product market.

Our clientele is as diverse as our product range. From baby boomers to Generation Z, we cater to all layers of society. Our customers are typically metropolitan dog owners living in cities with a high appreciation for fashion and style. They are individuals who not only love their dogs but also wish to reflect their passion for elegance and luxury in every aspect of their pet's life.

PERRO Collection is more than a brand; it's a lifestyle choice for those who want their dogs to share in their love for luxury.

Join us in this revolution of dog fashion and let your canine companion make a statement with PERRO Collection - where canine luxury meets personal style.

Image: PERRO, courtesy of the brand