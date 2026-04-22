Persol and Cassina in Dialogo: A Conversation Between Icons of Italian Craftsmanship

The encounter between Persol and Cassina reflects a shared vision of the Made in Italy concept, where style, design culture and creativity come together. For both brands, design emerges from a continuous dialogue between past and present, craftsmanship and innovation, heritage and the avant-garde.

A Contemporary Collection

The collaboration takes shape through an exclusive collection that interprets the aesthetic codes of the two brands, where detail and material take centre stage.

The Persol Cassina eyewear is presented in two limited-edition proposals : the first in the iconic black and havana colourways; the second, a collectable edition limited to just 500 numbered pieces, features an elegant gradient blue frame, a colour deeply rooted in Persol’s heritage, paired with a valet tray designed by Patricia Urquiola, designer and Art Director of Cassina.

The choice of acetate for the frames, with its subtle shades and natural striations, represents a perfect balance between aesthetics and structure : it reveals rich yet lightweight tones, enhancing its sculptural quality. Each pair of glasses features the Cassina logo on the inner temple, a detail repeated on both the case and the box.

Credits: Persol x Cassina

Between Design and Materiality

In this project, the valet tray - designed to hold the glasses and other small personal items - becomes a symbolic element of the collaboration. Its shape, inspired by a seal, evokes the meeting between the two brands, sealing their encounter and embodying their shared values.

A key aspect in the development of this refined design object was the careful research into materials. It is crafted using recycled components, including leather fragments from Cassina’s production processes and small pieces of Persol acetate, brought together in a next-generation cement base composed of 90% aggregated minerals recovered from large quarry production waste. The result is unique: each piece celebrates a deep appreciation for materials, technical expertise and meticulous attention to detail.

Credits: Persol x Cassina

Beyond the Archive: a Story that Endures over Time

The inspiration behind the model draws from Cassina’s historical archive and from the study of designs created by some of the greatest authors, making it possible to reinterpret emblematic forms within the language of eyewear through a research-driven approach to the three-dimensional shaping of materials.

Credits: Persol x Cassina

Several details inspired by the brand’s heritage are echoed in the frame’s form, including milled surfaces that run along the bridge and temples, creating a distinctive visual signature that combines design rigour with refined aesthetics.

This dialogue between memory and design is also reflected in the dedicated packaging. Its aesthetic draws inspiration from the folders preserved in Cassina’s archive in Meda, the place that safeguards the brand’s history and know-how.

This reference transforms the object into a small fragment of a contemporary archive, celebrating both Cassina’s heritage and its enduring tradition. A convergence of visions and languages, where design becomes a shared ground for shaping a narrative and Italian craftsmanship destined to endure over time.