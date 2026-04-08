Persol presents the latest collection: The Italian riviera as inspiration, style as a signature

Persol turns to the Riviera as both setting and muse: a place where natural splendor meets a refined yet genuine way of life, and where luxury is measured in time well spent and in the quiet precision of every detail. The campaign unfolds at an unhurried pace, shaped by sunlight, sea air, and moments of stillness, where past and present blend effortlessly. Among sunlit palazzos overlooking the water and landscapes untouched by time, the Riviera becomes a reflection of Persol's vision: an essential elegance grounded in Italian craftsmanship and expressed through a contemporary, deeply personal sophistication.

PO8001S

Persol's commitment to craftsmanship is fully expressed in these acetate sunglasses, where heritage and innovation come together in effortless harmony. The iconic metal Freccia Supreme connects the rectangular front to temples with a newly conceived design, inspired by the fluid motion of waves. A custom hinge bolt engraved with the signature "P" transforms a functional element into a subtle yet distinctive hallmark, adding depth and character to a look that is both sophisticated and impactful.

PO8001S. Credits: Persol

PO8002S

Classic lines and a modern sensibility come together in these rectangular acetate frames. The contemporary front is enhanced by wave-inspired temples, finished with the iconic metal Freccia Supreme. A signature hinge bolt engraved with the "P" completes the design, elevating the metal hardware and capturing the perfect balance of refinement and functionality.

PO8002S. Credits: Persol

PO8003V

A true expression of Italian mastery, this panthos frame blends a contemporary silhouette with a distinctly vintage soul. The keyhole bridge adds character and effortless elegance, while sculpted temples shaped around the Meflecto system and inspired by the motion of waves bring a sense of dynamism. The iconic Freccia Supreme and the hinge bolt engraved with the signature "P" turn functional elements into defining details, reflecting an aesthetic that is refined, authentic, and unmistakably Persol.

PO8003V. Credits: Persol

This collection is conceived as a series of impressions of places, moods, and sensations transformed into design, volume, and carefully crafted details. Each style offers a unique expression of craftsmanship and beauty, brought to life through balance, fluidity, and a refined aesthetic sensibility.

Within this narrative, the brand's more experimental spirit comes to the forefront through three key styles, PO8001S, PO8002S, and PO8003V, introducing new design codes. Signature technical elements, including a newly developed bolt engraved with the iconic "P," an enhanced fit, and a reimagined temple design, lend the frames a distinctive, statement-making edge. The project brings together constructional precision and expressive design, resulting in eyewear that is confident and characterful, yet meticulously refined.

Alongside this bolder, future-facing vision, the collection expands with designs that move between contemporary dynamism, architectural lightness, and luminous refinement. Balanced volumes, geometric shapes, and soft, streamlined silhouettes come to life in acetate and metal frames, finished in a palette inspired by Mediterranean light. The result is a lineup created for everyday sophistication-with real personality. A seamless balance of heritage and modernity, each style delivers a distinctive, timeless appeal.

Serving as a bridge between the different worlds of the collection is the Freccia Supreme, an unmistakable signature detail that elevates shapes and materials, making each frame instantly recognizable. This collection is an invitation to experience luxury with ease: to rediscover the value of time, and to see the world through the enduring class of Italian tradition.

PO3391S GAE

A contemporary reinterpretation of an eyewear icon and a true statement of style, Gae is an acetate design defined by its confident, squared silhouette. The slim profile is elevated by a keyhole bridge that lends the frame a subtle, sculptural presence. Slender temples, finished with the iconic Freccia Supreme and the signature Meflecto system, enhance the design with refined detail and comfort. A curated palette of sophisticated hues, paired with Barberini® Premium crystal lenses, embodies the seamless fusion of timeless heritage and modern sensibility.

PO3391S GAE. Credits: Persol

PO3393S GUIDO

Bold and self-assured, Guido brings a fresh perspective to Persol's heritage. The squared pilot-shaped acetate frame is defined by a double bridge that evokes a timeless, effortless elegance. Slim acetate temples, detailed with the iconic Freccia Supreme and the signature Meflecto system, lend a contemporary finish while ensuring an ideal balance of comfort and style.

PO3393S GUIDO. Credits: Persol

PO1028S

A masterful interplay of contrasts, these metal sunglasses feature a softly contoured silhouette with a subtly squared profile. The slim bridge accentuates the front with understated precision, while the newly designed Freccia Supreme flows seamlessly into the high-quality acetate temples, reimagining a historic Persol icon through a contemporary lens. Barberini® Premium crystal lenses, available in a selection of vibrant tones, complete the style with depth and luminosity.

PO1028S. Credits: Persol

PO1030V LUC

An ethereal take on contemporary eyewear, Luc is defined by a refined three-piece construction and clean, delicately contoured rectangular lines. Slim metal temples flow seamlessly into acetate end tips, reflecting Persol's craftsmanship and expertise in material innovation. The iconic Freccia Supreme embraces the lenses, creating a sense of visual continuity and architectural precision that elevates the entire design.