Philipp Plein Presents an Exclusive Pre-Oscars Fashion Show at Philipp Plein’s home, Chateau Falcon View, in Los Angeles

On the eve prior to Hollywood’s most celebrated night, internationally renowned designer PHILIPP PLEIN unveiled an extraordinary fashion show in Los Angeles at the designers exclusive home, Chateau Falcon View. Taking place the day before the Oscars, the intimate presentation celebrates the timeless glamour, spectacle, and luminous energy that Los Angeles is renowned for.

Credits: Philipp Plein

The new collection is conceived as a powerful homage to the legendary Los Angeles glamour—a world of dazzling lights, iconic red carpets, and cinematic elegance. The designs shine with cascades of crystals that fall across luxurious fabrics, creating a radiant interplay of light and movement. Intricate embroidery and precious embellishments transform each garment into a statement of bold sophistication.

Credits: Philipp Plein

The collection featured a striking array of eveningwear crafted for the most exclusive nights and high-profile red carpets. Spectacular evening gowns shimmer with crystal embellishments, while daring mini dresses sparkle with stunning detailing designed to capture every flash of the camera. Elegant tuxedos reinterpret classic formalwear with Plein’s signature attitude, combining sharp tailoring with opulent flair.

Every look reflects a vision of strength, brilliance, and unapologetic luxury—pieces made to command attention in the spotlight. Light, sparkle, and craftsmanship merge to create silhouettes that embody the dramatic spirit of Hollywood and the modern confidence of the Plein universe. Set within the private setting of Pleins LA home, Chateau Falcon View, the show was an unforgettable tribute to fashion, cinema, and glamour, converging hours before the world turns its attention to the Oscars red carpet.