Philipp Plein presents the Cruise 2026 Collection, ‘Noir Summer Dream’, over Cannes Film Festival

PHILIPP PLEIN — the renowned luxury fashion house — debuts their Cruise 2026 Collection, ‘Noir Summer Dream’ during Cannes Film Festival.

Taking place in Cannes over the iconic Cannes Film Festival, at the Carlton Beach Club— the Cruise 26 Collection's introduction into Cannes society was a dazzling spectacle with an elegant flair.

Drawing inspiration from the prestige of the French Riviera, the Cruise 2026 Collection embraces the charm of the iconic film festival fashion with a unique, yet recognizable PHILIPP PLEIN sophistication, making it the perfect collection to sport through the summer evenings.

Credits: Philipp Plein

The collection is emblazoned with mystery, where elegant hues of midnight black are illuminated under the divine Cannes sunset, accentuating the charm and subtlety of this season. Crystal adornments embellish pieces with a glittering sophistication, glistening in the moonlight, highlighting the brands signature aesthetic with a modern twist of refined allure.

Embellished leather sets and crystal adorned mini dresses add a certain symmetry to the season, adding a playful touch to the elegant aesthetic. Evening gowns are seen throughout the collection, with demure, structured silhouettes, and sleek, halter-necks enhance the sexy, sleek allure of a confident woman. The Cruise collection enhances the craftsmanship and attention to detail synonymous with PHILIPP PLEIN.

In true Plein opulence, the collection transitioned smoothly between sleek summer cocktail wear to elegant evening elegance, perfectly conveying the brand's representation of a confident, determined woman, aligning with their quintessential values and vision.

The evening was enhanced by sultry silhouettes, divine embellishments and intricate craftsmanship ensuring that the debut of the Cruise 2026 collection, Noir Summer Dream, embraced the bold, elegant enticement of PHILIPP PLEIN.